Trump Administration Sues Harvard: A Showdown Over School Policies

The Trump administration is suing Harvard University, accusing the school of noncompliance in an investigation into its admissions process. Trump is demanding $1 billion, claiming the university promotes radical left ideologies and fails to protect Jewish students, prompting federal funding cuts and lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has escalated its legal battle with Harvard University by filing a new lawsuit on Friday. The lawsuit accuses Harvard of not complying with a federal investigation into its admissions process, as detailed in a Massachusetts federal court filing.

President Donald Trump has previously demanded $1 billion from the prestigious Ivy League institution as part of a broader campaign against what he perceives as pervasive radical left and antisemitic ideologies at U.S. universities. A news report earlier this month indicated that Trump had dropped his demand for payment, but the legal push continues.

The administration has already revoked hundreds of grants awarded to Harvard researchers, citing the university's inadequate response to harassment of Jewish students on campus. This action has led Harvard to sue in an effort to challenge the funding cuts.

