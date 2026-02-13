Left Menu

GMR Airports Faces Profit Decline Amid Rising Expenses

GMR Airports Ltd reported a 14% decline in consolidated profit to Rs 173.96 crore for the December 2025 quarter, attributed to increased expenses. Despite the dip, the total income rose to Rs 4,082.77 crore, with record passenger traffic of 31.9 million. Delhi International Airport Ltd swung to a profit of Rs 231 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 22:00 IST
GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) has reported a 14% drop in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 173.96 crore for the December 2025 quarter. This decline is primarily attributed to mounting expenses.

Despite the setback, the company's total income saw a significant rise to Rs 4,082.77 crore, compared to Rs 2,748.22 crore in the same period last year. The third quarter also saw GAL airports handle a record 31.9 million passengers, with Delhi airport alone accommodating 20.8 million travelers.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), part of the GMR Group consortium, recorded a profit after tax of Rs 231 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 243 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

