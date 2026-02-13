Left Menu

Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry University

The Andaman & Nicobar Administration announced that all seven colleges will remain affiliated with Pondicherry University for 2025-26. Following protests from students against plans to convert facilities to a deemed-to-be university, officials assured no changes in fees or affiliation to avoid academic disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has agreed to student demands, maintaining the current affiliation of seven colleges with Pondicherry University for the 2025-26 academic year. This decision comes amid protests from students against a proposal to convert these institutions into a deemed-to-be university.

The students, hailing from various fields including medicine, law, and engineering, expressed concerns over the academic and financial implications of the proposed changes. In response, officials confirmed that there will be no alterations to the fee structure as the institutions remain supported by the Union Territory Administration.

Political support has emerged from parties like the Congress and CPI(M), alongside student unions such as NSUI, ABVP, and SFI. The administration assured continuity in affiliation for a smooth transition within the higher education framework of the Islands to ensure academic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

