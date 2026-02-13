Justice Demanded: Protests Erupt in Assam Over Youth's Tragic Death

Protests erupted in the town of Digboi, Assam, following the tragic death of Buddheswar Garh, a young sanitation worker. The 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a group of fish traders over accusations of theft, leading to his death and sparking outrage among his community.

In the wake of the incident, markets and shops in the area were shut, and National Highway 38 was blocked for hours by protestors, severely affecting the flow of traffic. Various groups, including the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association and the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, participated in the demonstrations to demand justice for Garh.

The deceased's body was kept at the Digboi Community Health Centre while protestors initially blocked attempts to transfer it for a post-mortem. Authorities eventually managed to convince them to allow the body to be moved, after assuring them of strict legal action. Five suspects have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, officials confirmed.