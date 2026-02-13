Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Suspend Hunger Strike Amid Protests

The All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 Batch has paused its hunger strike while continuing protests for the regularisation of 1,166 members. The government acknowledged the demand is under consideration, prompting the temporary halt. However, the agitation persists pending a definite resolution date by the authorities.

The All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 Batch has decided to pause its indefinite hunger strike while sustaining its protest for service regularisation of 1,166 members. The teachers' decision came after an official communication from the government indicated that their demand is actively being considered.

Despite the temporary halt of the hunger strike, the agitation shows no signs of abating, as teachers continue their protest seeking a specific resolution date. Government officials have acknowledged the significant role ad-hoc teachers play in the education sector, especially in remote areas, but expressed concern about disruptions to academic activities.

The conflict stems from prolonged administrative delays and has led to meetings between government representatives and teacher groups. Future actions from ANATG will depend on the government's commitment to addressing their demands promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

