Island-Wide Shutdown: A Protest Against Deemed University Plans

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands came to a standstill on Monday as a 14-hour bandh was enforced by the Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University.

Protesters, including over 100 organizations, demonstrated against government plans to convert existing colleges into a deemed university system, leaving markets shut and roads deserted.

Citing a lack of response from authorities on key demands, the forum has announced plans to seek legal intervention to preserve the current academic structure.