Island-Wide Shutdown: A Protest Against Deemed University Plans

A 14-hour bandh halted life in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as protests surge against plans for a deemed university. The Joint Action Forum seeks to preserve current university affiliations. Significant disruption affected businesses, transport, and tourism as calls for legal action intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:02 IST
Island-Wide Shutdown: A Protest Against Deemed University Plans
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands came to a standstill on Monday as a 14-hour bandh was enforced by the Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University.

Protesters, including over 100 organizations, demonstrated against government plans to convert existing colleges into a deemed university system, leaving markets shut and roads deserted.

Citing a lack of response from authorities on key demands, the forum has announced plans to seek legal intervention to preserve the current academic structure.

