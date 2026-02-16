Island-Wide Shutdown: A Protest Against Deemed University Plans
A 14-hour bandh halted life in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as protests surge against plans for a deemed university. The Joint Action Forum seeks to preserve current university affiliations. Significant disruption affected businesses, transport, and tourism as calls for legal action intensified.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands came to a standstill on Monday as a 14-hour bandh was enforced by the Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University.
Protesters, including over 100 organizations, demonstrated against government plans to convert existing colleges into a deemed university system, leaving markets shut and roads deserted.
Citing a lack of response from authorities on key demands, the forum has announced plans to seek legal intervention to preserve the current academic structure.
