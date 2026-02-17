Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Bihar's Ara-Mohania Highway

In Bihar's Rohtas district, a bus accident involving a truck resulted in the tragic death of two teachers and injuries to 11 students. The group was part of an educational excursion, Mukhyamantri Bihar Darshan Yojana. Police are searching for the truck involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:40 IST
Tragic Collision on Bihar's Ara-Mohania Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Bihar's Ara-Mohania highway, two teachers lost their lives and 11 students were injured after their bus collided with a truck, police confirmed. The group was on an educational trip under the Mukhyamantri Bihar Darshan Yojana.

The collision occurred around 12:30 am when the bus attempted to overtake the truck. The deceased are identified as Puneet Kumar Singh from Mirzapur, UP, and Sanjay Kumar Rai from Kaimur district, both teachers at the Middle School, Barhauna.

The truck fled the scene, and a hunt is underway. The injured students, initially treated at the Community Health Centre in Kochas, were later moved to Sasaram Sadar Hospital due to their critical condition. Police are actively pursuing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Avalanches in the French Alps Claim Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Avalanches in the French Alps Claim Lives

 France
3
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
4
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026