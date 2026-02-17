Tragic Collision on Bihar's Ara-Mohania Highway
In Bihar's Rohtas district, a bus accident involving a truck resulted in the tragic death of two teachers and injuries to 11 students. The group was part of an educational excursion, Mukhyamantri Bihar Darshan Yojana. Police are searching for the truck involved in the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Bihar's Ara-Mohania highway, two teachers lost their lives and 11 students were injured after their bus collided with a truck, police confirmed. The group was on an educational trip under the Mukhyamantri Bihar Darshan Yojana.
The collision occurred around 12:30 am when the bus attempted to overtake the truck. The deceased are identified as Puneet Kumar Singh from Mirzapur, UP, and Sanjay Kumar Rai from Kaimur district, both teachers at the Middle School, Barhauna.
The truck fled the scene, and a hunt is underway. The injured students, initially treated at the Community Health Centre in Kochas, were later moved to Sasaram Sadar Hospital due to their critical condition. Police are actively pursuing the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
