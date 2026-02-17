Supreme Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Cheating Case
The Supreme Court reversed a November 2025 bail granted to an accused in a cheating case, criticizing the Allahabad High Court for applying the parity principle. The accused, a habitual offender with a history of deception, was found to have repeatedly engaged in fraudulent activities.
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has overturned a November 2025 order that granted bail to an accused individual in a cheating case. The Court criticized the Allahabad High Court's misuse of the parity principle in granting bail to the accused.
The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran, highlighted the accused's history as a habitual offender. The accused was noted for using multiple aliases and fake identities to defraud people, and was described as a career criminal by the bench.
The Supreme Court emphasized the need for careful consideration of economic well-being in cases of pecuniary offenses. Moreover, the Court instructed the state to expedite the trial process to address the issue promptly, while underscoring the accused's repeated offenses despite previous bail.
