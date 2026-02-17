Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Cheating Case

The Supreme Court reversed a November 2025 bail granted to an accused in a cheating case, criticizing the Allahabad High Court for applying the parity principle. The accused, a habitual offender with a history of deception, was found to have repeatedly engaged in fraudulent activities.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has overturned a November 2025 order that granted bail to an accused individual in a cheating case. The Court criticized the Allahabad High Court's misuse of the parity principle in granting bail to the accused.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran, highlighted the accused's history as a habitual offender. The accused was noted for using multiple aliases and fake identities to defraud people, and was described as a career criminal by the bench.

The Supreme Court emphasized the need for careful consideration of economic well-being in cases of pecuniary offenses. Moreover, the Court instructed the state to expedite the trial process to address the issue promptly, while underscoring the accused's repeated offenses despite previous bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

