Meghalaya Student Tops JEE Mains with Stellar Scores

Vishnu Bhardwaj Upadhyay, a student from Meghalaya, has achieved top honors in the JEE Mains 2026 with an impressive 98.96 percentile score.

The examination, which took place across 658 centers, including international locations, saw Vishnu's outstanding performances in Chemistry (99.84 percentile), Physics (97.88 percentile), and Mathematics (92.24 percentile).

His success highlights the pivotal role of digital learning platforms like PhysicsWallah in breaking geographical barriers, enabling access to high-quality educational resources and guidance for students in remote areas.

