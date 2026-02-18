Left Menu

N R Narayana Murthy: AI and the Human Mind

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy emphasized that artificial intelligence will not surpass the human mind during a talk at Delhi University. He discussed AI as a blessing, the significance of reskilling for youth, and highlighted business ethics and leadership principles guiding his approach at Infosys.

  • Country:
  • India

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy asserted that artificial intelligence is unlikely to ever surpass the human mind, despite frequent claims to the contrary. Speaking at Delhi University during the 'Leaders Talk' series, he described AI as a blessing rather than a threat.

Murthy emphasized the importance of continuous learning and reskilling among youth, whom he considers the nation's most crucial resource. Sharing insights from his own upbringing, he recounted a formative school incident on the responsible use of resources, which has influenced his business ethics.

Highlighting leadership philosophies, Murthy stated that becoming the most respected entrepreneur was his goal over mere success. He shared an impactful mid-90s experience with a major US client that stressed long-term thinking, and he noted Infosys' supportive employee improvement practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

