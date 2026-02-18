Gold's Dramatic Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Market Anticipation
Gold prices surged over 2% on Wednesday, driven by geopolitical tensions and anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. Investors are closely monitoring global events and inflation indicators, with central bank policies potentially affecting market directions. Other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium also posted gains.
On Wednesday, gold prices climbed more than 2% amid global geopolitical tensions and anticipation surrounding the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes. By 11:36 a.m. ET, spot gold had leaped 2.6% to hit $5,003.85 per ounce, rebounding from Tuesday's decline.
Edward Meir, an analyst at Marex, highlighted mounting concerns over geopolitical issues, including U.S.-Iran tensions. He noted the market's uncertainty and lack of a clear trend. Meanwhile, U.S.-mediated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia progressed minimally, underlining the continued geopolitical strain.
As investors awaited the Fed's meeting minutes, which were expected to shed light on labor and inflation developments, they also contemplated potential interest rate cuts later in the year. This environment has bolstered gold and other precious metals, with silver, platinum, and palladium also rising significantly.
