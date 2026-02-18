Political Tensions Surge as Arrests Made in Activist's Killing
Eleven individuals, including aides to a French far-left lawmaker, were arrested in connection with the death of far-right activist Quentin Deranque in Lyon. The incident has intensified political tensions in France, as both far-left and far-right factions capitalize on voter frustrations ahead of upcoming elections.
In a significant development, French law enforcement detained 11 people, including aides to a far-left lawmaker, following the fatal incident involving a far-right activist in Lyon. The prosecutor's office confirmed that a murder investigation is underway.
The deceased, a 23-year-old named Quentin Deranque, succumbed to injuries following a confrontation with hard-left activists near a conference where a European Parliament member spoke. This has escalated tensions between political factions nearing critical elections.
The detentions have sparked a political storm, with calls for accountability from both sides. Meanwhile, the headquarters of the involved political party faced a bomb threat, highlighting the precarious climate in French politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)