Political Tensions Surge as Arrests Made in Activist's Killing

In a significant development, French law enforcement detained 11 people, including aides to a far-left lawmaker, following the fatal incident involving a far-right activist in Lyon. The prosecutor's office confirmed that a murder investigation is underway.

The deceased, a 23-year-old named Quentin Deranque, succumbed to injuries following a confrontation with hard-left activists near a conference where a European Parliament member spoke. This has escalated tensions between political factions nearing critical elections.

The detentions have sparked a political storm, with calls for accountability from both sides. Meanwhile, the headquarters of the involved political party faced a bomb threat, highlighting the precarious climate in French politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)