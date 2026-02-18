India Triumphs Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup Showdown

In a thrilling display of skill, India secured a decisive 17-run victory against the Netherlands during their final league match of the T20 World Cup. Held on Wednesday, this win was crucial for India, leaving them as the sole unbeaten team from Group A.

The match saw Shivam Dube delivering an impressive performance, smashing 66 runs off 31 balls in the latter half of India's innings. His contribution was pivotal, powering the team to a formidable total of 193 for six, overcoming initial setbacks against the spin attack from Aryan Dutt.

On the bowling front, Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the hero, taking three wickets for just 14 runs. His incisive spell effectively crushed the Netherlands' run chase aspirations, aided by crucial wickets during the powerplay and mid-overs, setting India up for a promising Super 8 round.

(With inputs from agencies.)