Left Menu

Gujarat Education Trends: A Mixed Bag Across Primary to Higher Levels

The Socio Economic Review 2025-2026 reports a decline in Gujarat's primary schools, students, and teachers for 2024-25. In contrast, secondary and higher education levels showed growth. Primary institutions reduced by 320, while secondary institutions increased by 130. Higher education saw growth in students, teachers, and institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:44 IST
Gujarat Education Trends: A Mixed Bag Across Primary to Higher Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest Socio Economic Review 2025-2026 reveals a concerning decline in Gujarat's primary education sector for the year 2024-25. The number of primary schools decreased by 320 to 43,968, with enrollment dropping by 87,000 to 77,60,000 students. Notably, the number of primary teachers also fell by 4,207.

In contrast, Gujarat's secondary and higher education sectors reported mixed trends. Secondary schools saw an increase of 130 institutions, raising the count to 13,167. Student enrollment in secondary education rose by 59,000, although the number of teachers experienced a slight decline. The pupil-teacher ratio increased from 29 to 30.

Higher education showed robust growth with institutions rising from 3,435 to 3,576. The teaching staff expanded by 4,104, and student enrollment went up by 29,000. This data indicates a move towards strengthened education systems at higher levels despite primary level setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
2
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
3
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
4
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026