Gujarat Education Trends: A Mixed Bag Across Primary to Higher Levels

The latest Socio Economic Review 2025-2026 reveals a concerning decline in Gujarat's primary education sector for the year 2024-25. The number of primary schools decreased by 320 to 43,968, with enrollment dropping by 87,000 to 77,60,000 students. Notably, the number of primary teachers also fell by 4,207.

In contrast, Gujarat's secondary and higher education sectors reported mixed trends. Secondary schools saw an increase of 130 institutions, raising the count to 13,167. Student enrollment in secondary education rose by 59,000, although the number of teachers experienced a slight decline. The pupil-teacher ratio increased from 29 to 30.

Higher education showed robust growth with institutions rising from 3,435 to 3,576. The teaching staff expanded by 4,104, and student enrollment went up by 29,000. This data indicates a move towards strengthened education systems at higher levels despite primary level setbacks.

