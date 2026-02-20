Left Menu

Parul University Launches India's First New Zealand Centre of Excellence

Parul University, in partnership with Estero Education Services and New Zealand universities, has launched India's first New Zealand Centre of Excellence. The initiative aims to strengthen academic collaborations, enhance student mobility, and build sustainable academic partnerships with New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodra | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:29 IST
Parul University Launches India's First New Zealand Centre of Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Parul University has launched India's first New Zealand Centre of Excellence at a private university, a landmark in expanding India-New Zealand academic ties. The launch event, graced by Matthew Ayers, Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand, underscored three years of collaborative efforts and established partnerships across faculties and research.

The Centre stands out due to its outcome-driven focus, engaging faculties and students through meaningful collaborations that include joint research and faculty exchanges. Parul University's President, Dr. Devanshu Patel, emphasized the goal of strengthening academic depth and increasing student opportunities through structured global partnerships.

This initiative aligns with the growing India-New Zealand bilateral ties, boosted by the recent India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. The Centre aims to foster a thriving academic ecosystem, connecting Indian students with New Zealand's educational landscape and encouraging innovative research collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

 India
2
PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

 India
3
Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

 Italy
4
Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026