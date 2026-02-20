Parul University Launches India's First New Zealand Centre of Excellence

Parul University has launched India's first New Zealand Centre of Excellence at a private university, a landmark in expanding India-New Zealand academic ties. The launch event, graced by Matthew Ayers, Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand, underscored three years of collaborative efforts and established partnerships across faculties and research.

The Centre stands out due to its outcome-driven focus, engaging faculties and students through meaningful collaborations that include joint research and faculty exchanges. Parul University's President, Dr. Devanshu Patel, emphasized the goal of strengthening academic depth and increasing student opportunities through structured global partnerships.

This initiative aligns with the growing India-New Zealand bilateral ties, boosted by the recent India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. The Centre aims to foster a thriving academic ecosystem, connecting Indian students with New Zealand's educational landscape and encouraging innovative research collaborations.

