Terrorist Hideout Busted in Poonch Village

The Indian Army uncovered a terrorist hideout in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, inside a natural cave. During the operation, they seized a pistol, clothing, and logistic stores. The discovery highlights the army’s ongoing initiative for robust surveillance and control in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army uncovered a terrorist hideout in a remote village of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, an official report confirmed. The operation involved systematic searches of suspicious areas, leading to the discovery of the hideout within a natural cave.

During the tactical search of the Hari Budha bowl area, troops recovered a pistol along with other logistic stores, including clothing and food supplies. This find emphasizes the army's commitment to maintaining rigorous surveillance and control.

The army's White Knight Corps highlighted the operation's success in its ongoing strategy to proactively dominate the region and curb terrorist activities effectively. The operation underscores the importance of sustained vigilance in detecting and dismantling potential threats.

