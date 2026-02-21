Left Menu

Rains Dampen New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 Clash

The T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eights match between New Zealand and Pakistan was abandoned due to incessant rain. Despite Pakistan winning the toss, no play occurred. Changes in the playing XI for both teams were announced, but the washout places them under pressure for remaining matches with semifinal hopes uncertain.

Updated: 21-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:15 IST
The eagerly anticipated T20 World Cup clash between New Zealand and Pakistan was washed away by relentless rain in the Group 2 Super Eights encounter, earning both teams a shared point.

Pakistan, having won the toss, opted to bat, but torrential downpour forced the game to be called off without a ball bowled. Ahead of the match, Pakistan made a strategic change by including Fakhar Zaman, while New Zealand made three adjustments, welcoming back skipper Mitchell Santner and upping their bowling options with Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

As both teams prepare for their next battles against England and Sri Lanka, respectively, the pressure mounts. The washout puts their semifinal aspirations in a delicate position, with weather concerns lingering for upcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

