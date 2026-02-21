Left Menu

Delhi Introduces Online Admission Portal for EWS, DG, and CWSN Students

The Delhi government has launched an online portal for 2026-27 admissions under the Economically Weaker Section, Disadvantaged Group, and Children with Special Needs categories in private unaided recognized schools. Admissions ensure transparency, with 25% reserved seats, through a computerized lottery system, in line with Right to Education Act mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:30 IST
The Delhi government has unveiled a new online portal aimed at streamlining admissions for entry-level classes in private unaided recognized schools for the 2026-27 academic session. Applicants from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories can apply through this new platform starting Saturday, with applications closing on March 16, as per a circular from the Directorate of Education.

This initiative aligns with the Right to Education Act, 2009, requiring the reservation of 25% of entry-level seats for these categories. The seats are specifically allocated for students residing in neighborhood areas, maintaining transparency through a computerized online system that determines seat allotment by a computerized draw of lots.

The portal facilitates a fair process, where 22% of seats are allocated to EWS and DG categories, and 3% to the CWSN category. Eligibility is based largely on economic criteria, with the EWS category capping the annual family income at Rs 5 lakh, and DG including marginalized groups without requiring income certificates. The system also considers existing government orders to accommodate age criteria, especially for special needs children.

