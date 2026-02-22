Tariff Turmoil: Trump's New Trade Tactics
President Trump announced a temporary tariff increase from 10% to 15% on imports following a Supreme Court ruling. The hike relies on Section 122, which allows such tariffs, though challenging its legality could arise. Trade experts doubt Congress will extend the tariffs beyond 150 days.
In a swift response to a Supreme Court decision that nullified his previous tariff strategy, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday a temporary increase in tariffs from 10% to 15% on all U.S. imports. The decision uses Section 122, which allows higher tariffs but requires congressional renewal after 150 days.
This legal maneuver marks the first-time enforcement of Section 122, which could lead to further legal battles. Analysts express skepticism over the Republican-majority Congress's willingness to prolong these tariffs, with many Americans attributing them to rising prices.
Trump committed to using the 150-day window to explore additional tariffs permissible under other U.S. statutes. The Supreme Court's ruling challenged the scope of presidential power within trade, drawing varied international reactions and spotlighting the tension between economic policy and legal authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
