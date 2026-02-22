From Stadium to Statesmanship: Lessons Politics Can Learn from Sports
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, speaking at the 15th Indian Student Parliament, emphasized the importance of teamwork in governance, likening sportsmanship principles to political leadership. He highlighted discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship as essential for democratic functioning, encouraging young leaders to adopt a healthy democratic spirit and view opponents as competitors.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stressed the importance of teamwork in governance during the 15th Indian Student Parliament in Pune, equating the discipline found in sports with political leadership.
Gupta asserted that democratic functioning is reinforced by the core values of sports: discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. By adopting these principles, politics can acquire a 'sanjeevani' or lifeline.
He urged young leaders to develop a healthy democratic spirit, advising them to see opponents as competitors rather than enemies and emphasizing the importance of accepting defeat gracefully to foster a progressive society.
