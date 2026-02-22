Left Menu

From Stadium to Statesmanship: Lessons Politics Can Learn from Sports

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, speaking at the 15th Indian Student Parliament, emphasized the importance of teamwork in governance, likening sportsmanship principles to political leadership. He highlighted discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship as essential for democratic functioning, encouraging young leaders to adopt a healthy democratic spirit and view opponents as competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 00:20 IST
Gupta asserted that democratic functioning is reinforced by the core values of sports: discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. By adopting these principles, politics can acquire a 'sanjeevani' or lifeline.

He urged young leaders to develop a healthy democratic spirit, advising them to see opponents as competitors rather than enemies and emphasizing the importance of accepting defeat gracefully to foster a progressive society.

