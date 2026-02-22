From Stadium to Statesmanship: Lessons Politics Can Learn from Sports

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stressed the importance of teamwork in governance during the 15th Indian Student Parliament in Pune, equating the discipline found in sports with political leadership.

Gupta asserted that democratic functioning is reinforced by the core values of sports: discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. By adopting these principles, politics can acquire a 'sanjeevani' or lifeline.

He urged young leaders to develop a healthy democratic spirit, advising them to see opponents as competitors rather than enemies and emphasizing the importance of accepting defeat gracefully to foster a progressive society.

