Scotland Triumphs Over Wales in Six Nations Thriller

Scotland secured a dramatic 26-23 victory over Wales in the Six Nations, thanks to a late try by hooker George Turner. Despite leading 17-5 at halftime, Wales faltered in key moments, allowing Scotland to climb to the top of the table. Impressive defense, crucial errors, and standout performances defined the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 00:25 IST
Scotland clinched a nail-biting 26-23 bonus-point victory against a resilient Welsh side in the Six Nations Championship on Saturday. Hooker George Turner's decisive try in the closing minutes sealed the win, extending Wales' losing streak in the tournament to 14 matches.

Wales showcased significant improvements from previous performances, leading 17-5 at halftime with tries by prop Rhys Carre and winger Josh Adams. However, key errors allowed Scotland to regain momentum, pushing them to the top of the Six Nations table, one point ahead of France.

The second half saw Scotland's determined comeback with tries from wings Kyle Steyn and Darcy Graham, flyhalf Finn Russell, and Turner. Despite their faltering performance, Wales' defense initially impressed, but Scotland's relentless pressure and strategic plays ultimately won the day.

