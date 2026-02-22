Scotland Triumphs Over Wales in Six Nations Thriller

Scotland clinched a nail-biting 26-23 bonus-point victory against a resilient Welsh side in the Six Nations Championship on Saturday. Hooker George Turner's decisive try in the closing minutes sealed the win, extending Wales' losing streak in the tournament to 14 matches.

Wales showcased significant improvements from previous performances, leading 17-5 at halftime with tries by prop Rhys Carre and winger Josh Adams. However, key errors allowed Scotland to regain momentum, pushing them to the top of the Six Nations table, one point ahead of France.

The second half saw Scotland's determined comeback with tries from wings Kyle Steyn and Darcy Graham, flyhalf Finn Russell, and Turner. Despite their faltering performance, Wales' defense initially impressed, but Scotland's relentless pressure and strategic plays ultimately won the day.

