Tensions Flare as BJYM Protests Shirtless Demonstration by Youth Congress

In a rise of political tensions, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers took to the streets in Sultanpur and Kaushambi, burning effigies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The protests came in response to a 'shirtless' demonstration by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

In Sultanpur, BJYM supporters assembled at the Collectorate gate, raising slogans against Gandhi before torching his effigy under police watch. A memorandum demanding legal action against protesters in the national capital was submitted to district authorities.

A similar scene unfolded in Kaushambi, where district president Shiv Pratap Maurya accused Congress workers of disrupting an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While BJYM claimed the protests followed BJP leaders' instructions, IYC maintained their dissent was against compromising India's interests. Arrests followed the heated demonstrations.