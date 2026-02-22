Left Menu

Tensions Flare as BJYM Protests Shirtless Demonstration by Youth Congress

BJYM members protested by burning effigies of Rahul Gandhi in Sultanpur and Kaushambi against an IYC shirtless demonstration at the AI Impact Summit. Protesters submitted a memorandum for legal action, while IYC claimed their action was against compromises on India's interests. Arrests were made following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-02-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 00:21 IST
Tensions Flare as BJYM Protests Shirtless Demonstration by Youth Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rise of political tensions, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers took to the streets in Sultanpur and Kaushambi, burning effigies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The protests came in response to a 'shirtless' demonstration by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

In Sultanpur, BJYM supporters assembled at the Collectorate gate, raising slogans against Gandhi before torching his effigy under police watch. A memorandum demanding legal action against protesters in the national capital was submitted to district authorities.

A similar scene unfolded in Kaushambi, where district president Shiv Pratap Maurya accused Congress workers of disrupting an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While BJYM claimed the protests followed BJP leaders' instructions, IYC maintained their dissent was against compromising India's interests. Arrests followed the heated demonstrations.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

 France
2
JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
3
NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

 Global
4
Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026