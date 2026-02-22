Left Menu

Scotland's Late Surge Stuns Wales in Six Nations Thriller

A late try by hooker George Turner secured a narrow 26-23 win for Scotland against Wales in the Six Nations Championship. Wales, despite an improved performance and leading 17-5 at halftime, succumbed to Scotland's second-half resurgence. Key tries from Kyle Steyn, Darcy Graham, Finn Russell, and Turner sealed the victory.

Updated: 22-02-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic Six Nations encounter, Scotland edged out Wales with a 26-23 victory, thanks to a decisive late try by hooker George Turner.

Despite Wales leading 17-5 at halftime and showing a marked defensive improvement, Scotland mounted a strong comeback in the second half.

Key tries from Scotland's Kyle Steyn, Darcy Graham, Finn Russell, and George Turner snatched victory, leaving Wales to endure their 14th consecutive loss in the Championship.

