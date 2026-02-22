Left Menu

Rajasthan's Record Voter Roll Update: A Step Towards Inclusive Elections

Rajasthan completed its electoral roll update, registering over 5.15 crore voters. The Special Intensive Revision exercise saw a 2.08% increase in electors, including a rise in young and third-gender voters, improving gender ratios. This process aims to enhance voter inclusivity for upcoming elections.

Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2026 00:09 IST
Rajasthan has updated its electoral rolls with more than 5.15 crore registered voters, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, according to officials on Saturday.

The final electoral roll, published on February 21, comprises 5,15,19,929 electors across 199 Assembly constituencies, marking a 2.08% increase in voters from the draft phase. The exercise is part of the Election Commission's periodic efforts to cleanse voter rolls and boost youth enrollment ahead of future elections.

Intensive revision was conducted from October 27, 2025 to February 21, 2026, involving district election officials and political party representatives. Notably, young voters aged 18-19 increased by 4,35,061. The gender ratio improved slightly from 909 to 911. The correction and inclusion of electoral roll entries will continue as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

