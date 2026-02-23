Rajkot's Bold Demolition Drive: Legal and Emotional Battles Unfold

In a significant urban planning move, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation began demolishing over 1,400 illegal settlements on Monday, spanning a stretch of 2.5 kilometers in the city. The operation, launched under strict security measures, saw collaboration from a large fleet of earth-excavating machines, dumpers, and tractors deployed alongside the Aji riverbed.

The initiative follows directives from Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and is scheduled to last three days, according to Zone-1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Hetal Patel. Advance notices were issued, and authorities disconnected water and electricity supplies to affected areas prior to demolition.

The operation, however, has led to significant unrest. Residents of the Jangleshwar locality, some of whom were informed just days before the demolition, expressed concern about relocation and potential homelessness. The effort involves more than 2,500 law enforcement officers and over 1,000 municipal staff to ensure smooth execution.