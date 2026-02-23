Meta and WhatsApp Set to Align with Indian Privacy Directives

Global tech powerhouses Meta Platforms Inc. and WhatsApp are prepared to comply with India's Competition Commission (CCI) guidelines on privacy following the ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). These directives are set to extend to advertising-related data, challenging prior practices by the two corporations.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, reviewed appeals from Meta and WhatsApp, as well as a CCI cross-appeal against parts of the NCLAT's December verdict. The directives demand significant changes in how user data is handled and shared for advertising.

The Supreme Court, pressing citizens' privacy rights, cautioned that companies must not exploit user information under the guise of data sharing. By March 2025, both companies are tasked with comprehensive policy alterations, with the court overseeing compliance through mandatory reports.

