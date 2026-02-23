Left Menu

Meta and WhatsApp Set to Align with Indian Privacy Directives

Meta Platforms Inc. and WhatsApp have agreed to adhere to the Competition Commission of India's directives regarding privacy and data consent, following the NCLAT's decision. Despite initial resistance, both companies will implement these changes by March 2025. The Supreme Court has demanded a compliance report while reaffirming privacy rights for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:21 IST
  • India

Global tech powerhouses Meta Platforms Inc. and WhatsApp are prepared to comply with India's Competition Commission (CCI) guidelines on privacy following the ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). These directives are set to extend to advertising-related data, challenging prior practices by the two corporations.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, reviewed appeals from Meta and WhatsApp, as well as a CCI cross-appeal against parts of the NCLAT's December verdict. The directives demand significant changes in how user data is handled and shared for advertising.

The Supreme Court, pressing citizens' privacy rights, cautioned that companies must not exploit user information under the guise of data sharing. By March 2025, both companies are tasked with comprehensive policy alterations, with the court overseeing compliance through mandatory reports.

