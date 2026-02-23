Revamping SEND: UK Unveils Major Overhaul amid Financial Strain
The UK government announced sweeping reforms to the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system in England, addressing soaring demand and costs. With a £4 billion package, the plan aims to enhance early intervention and inclusivity, while campaigners fear it may compromise on student support.
On Monday, the UK revealed a comprehensive overhaul of England's special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system, a move aimed at managing increasing demand and surging costs. This initiative comes as the Labour government grapples with heightened pressure to reform a system the National Audit Office has labeled "financially unsustainable." Over the last decade, the annual budget for SEND has escalated by 58% to £10.7 billion, projected to run until 2024-25.
Earlier in the month, the government forgave 90% of councils' historical SEND-related deficits after 80% of local authorities warned of potential insolvency due to burgeoning costs. The government will cover all SEND provision costs from 2028, as the Department for Education commits to a £4 billion investment over three years to alleviate pressures through improved early intervention and inclusivity in mainstream schools.
"Today's plans are designed to take children with SEND from being sidelined to fully included," stated education minister Bridget Phillipson. However, campaigners express concern that the reforms could prioritize financial restraint over essential support, risking a decline in effective special needs education services.
