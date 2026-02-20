AI at the Crossroads: A Path to Inclusivity and Equity

In a pivotal address at the AI Impact Summit, UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy stressed the vital importance of steering artificial intelligence towards safety, inclusivity, and equity. He underscored the world's major decision point: whether AI will divide us or drive global progress.

Lammy's discourse highlighted the crucial projects like the Asia AI Development Observatory, aimed at fostering responsible AI governance. This initiative, along with emerging institutions and coalitions, seeks to ensure that AI development aligns with humanitarian goals.

The UK's current focus at the summit is on promoting how AI can catalyze economic growth, generate employment opportunities, enhance public services, and deliver worldwide benefits.

