Congress Champions Inclusivity: CM Siddaramaiah's Vision for Dalit Leadership

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the Congress party's dedication to raising leaders from diverse communities to significant roles, such as the Chief Minister's position.

He pointed out that Congress's ideological commitment to social justice has been a consistent practice, not just a promise. This commitment is evident in the elevation of leaders from various communities, including Vokkaligas and Lingayats, to the CM's office.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the party's support for leaders from backward classes, including his own rise to Chief Minister, and expressed confidence that a Dalit leader could achieve similar success through the party's merit-based system.

(With inputs from agencies.)