TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

The high-level committee on Union-State relations under Justice Kurian Joseph met in Delhi to discuss Part II of the report and also about bringing out Hindi and other Indian languages versions of the first part of the report tabled in the Assembly last week. The panel met in New Delhi on February 22 to deliberate on Part II of its report (to be submitted to the government), a release here said. The meeting was attended by the committee's chairman and former Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph and members: K Ashok Vardhan Shetty, former Vice Chancellor, Indian Maritime University, Chennai, and M Naganathan, former Vice Chairman, Tamil Nadu Planning Commission. ''The committee discussed various topics to be included in the Part-II of its report covering 10 chapters. The Part I of the Committee's report in Tamil and English was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 16,'' the release said. The first part covered ten key topics ranging from language policy to the Governor, education, health, delimitation, elections, GST, among others. Access to the Tamil version of the report has been made ''open'' to public to disseminate the committee's recommendations. The state government proposed to bring out translations of Part I of the report in ten major Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Gujarati, Punjabi and Assamese.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)