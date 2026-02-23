Left Menu

TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

The high-level committee on Union-State relations under Justice Kurian Joseph met in Delhi to discuss Part II of the report and also about bringing out Hindi and other Indian languages versions of the first part of the report tabled in the Assembly last week.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:38 IST
TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations
  • Country:
  • India

The high-level committee on Union-State relations under Justice Kurian Joseph met in Delhi to discuss Part II of the report and also about bringing out Hindi and other Indian languages versions of the first part of the report tabled in the Assembly last week. The panel met in New Delhi on February 22 to deliberate on Part II of its report (to be submitted to the government), a release here said. The meeting was attended by the committee's chairman and former Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph and members: K Ashok Vardhan Shetty, former Vice Chancellor, Indian Maritime University, Chennai, and M Naganathan, former Vice Chairman, Tamil Nadu Planning Commission. ''The committee discussed various topics to be included in the Part-II of its report covering 10 chapters. The Part I of the Committee's report in Tamil and English was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 16,'' the release said. The first part covered ten key topics ranging from language policy to the Governor, education, health, delimitation, elections, GST, among others. Access to the Tamil version of the report has been made ''open'' to public to disseminate the committee's recommendations. The state government proposed to bring out translations of Part I of the report in ten major Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Gujarati, Punjabi and Assamese.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold hits three-week high on uncertainty over Trump tariff plans

PRECIOUS-Gold hits three-week high on uncertainty over Trump tariff plans

 Global
2
Centre earns over Rs 200 crore from scrap disposal in last two months

Centre earns over Rs 200 crore from scrap disposal in last two months

 India
3
EU fails to pass new sanctions targeting Russia due to Hungary's objection

EU fails to pass new sanctions targeting Russia due to Hungary's objection

 Belgium
4
IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct in-dept probe

IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026