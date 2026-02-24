Empowering Youth: American Express & Magic Bus India Foundation's Skills Initiative

American Express India is partnering with Magic Bus India Foundation in an initiative aimed at equipping the youth with essential employability and digital skills. This three-year collaboration targets empowering 3,000 young individuals from Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR as they navigate the increasingly digital job market.

The initiative provides young participants with specialized training in high-demand areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and basic IT fundamentals. Along with technical skills, the program fosters vital life skills that are indispensable for personal and professional development.

Participants are also prepared for the workforce through mentorship, sector-specific guidance, and interview preparation, with the aim of securing entry-level positions in customer-centric service roles. The comprehensive program ultimately aims to ensure not only job placement but also long-term career stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)