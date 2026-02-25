Left Menu

Revolutionizing Telecom Education with AI and Quantum Integration at IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi launches a second batch of its Online Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering, emphasizing AI, quantum networking, and advanced wireless communications. The 12-month program prepares participants for roles in next-gen telecom infrastructure, with a focus on quantum-safe security and 5G/6G readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:05 IST
IIT Delhi has announced the second batch of its esteemed Online Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering, incorporating transformative technologies like AI, quantum networking, and advanced wireless communication.

This 12-month program, facilitated by the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management, equips learners with the expertise needed to tackle complex challenges in modern telecommunications. With a hands-on approach, participants become proficient in network optimization, secure communications, and deploying high-efficiency networks.

The initiative caters to telecommunications engineers, AI professionals, and cybersecurity experts, preparing them for roles in quantum communication, AI & ML, and wireless communication engineering. The economic potential is significant, with AI and quantum markets projected to grow substantially in the coming decade.

