Empowering Women Professionals: Leadership Programme Fuels C-Suite Ambitions

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, in partnership with the higher-edtech platform TimesPro, has launched the Empower: Leadership Programme for Women Professionals. This pioneering initiative seeks to enhance strategic leadership capabilities among women professionals in India, aiming to prepare them for C-suite roles in the future.

The 10-month executive education programme is designed to address challenges unique to female leaders, offering modules on essential skills like emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and digital fluency. The curriculum also includes training on negotiation, team leadership, and innovation.

According to Sridhar Nagarajachar from TimesPro, the programme includes live sessions, applied projects, and mentorship to help women professionals thrive in complex organisational environments. Successful participants will join IIM Lucknow's Executive Alumni network, broadening their professional reach.