Political Controversy: Income Tax Raids Spark Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

The Income Tax Department conducted searches at the residences of BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh in Lucknow and Ballia, amid health issues and political connections. Dinesh Singh, a BJP minister related to Singh, criticized the raids as potentially driven by political motives, highlighting Singh's severe health struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department initiated searches at Bahujan Samaj Party's sole MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh's residences in Lucknow and Ballia. The raids, conducted on Wednesday, have sparked controversy due to Singh's ongoing health battles, as no official explanations were provided regarding their cause or findings.

Dinesh Singh, a BJP leader and minister linked to Singh through family ties, expressed his objections online, suggesting political vendetta might be driving the raids. He pointed out Singh's continuous struggle with severe health issues over the past two years, which has led to a suspension of his business activities.

Amid the raids, Singh remained in isolation at his residence, unable to participate in the Assembly sessions, and medical staff were allegedly denied access. Concerns have been raised about the consequences of such actions impacting Singh's health, with Dinesh Singh urging authorities to reconsider their approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

