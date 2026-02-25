Political Controversy: Income Tax Raids Spark Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

The Income Tax Department initiated searches at Bahujan Samaj Party's sole MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh's residences in Lucknow and Ballia. The raids, conducted on Wednesday, have sparked controversy due to Singh's ongoing health battles, as no official explanations were provided regarding their cause or findings.

Dinesh Singh, a BJP leader and minister linked to Singh through family ties, expressed his objections online, suggesting political vendetta might be driving the raids. He pointed out Singh's continuous struggle with severe health issues over the past two years, which has led to a suspension of his business activities.

Amid the raids, Singh remained in isolation at his residence, unable to participate in the Assembly sessions, and medical staff were allegedly denied access. Concerns have been raised about the consequences of such actions impacting Singh's health, with Dinesh Singh urging authorities to reconsider their approach.

