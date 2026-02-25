Left Menu

Ceiling Collapse Highlights Urgent Infrastructure Needs at Delhi's Dyal Singh College

A gypsum panel ceiling collapse in a portable classroom at Dyal Singh College, Delhi University, highlights the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades. No injuries occurred, but the incident underscores the dilapidated state of makeshift porta cabins used for classes due to incomplete building projects and stalling developments.

  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development at Delhi University's Dyal Singh College, a gypsum panel ceiling collapsed inside a portable classroom during a class session, officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the college principal, VK Paliwal.

The incident has been attributed to the deteriorating state of aging infrastructure, with many current classes taking place in temporary porta cabins. "These cabins are old and assessing their conditions is challenging," Paliwal noted, adding that efforts to improve infrastructure have been initiated with signed MoUs.

Witnesses cited the poor condition of the classrooms, including the affected BA History class in room 36. Faculty members highlighted the desperate need for new buildings due to high student enrollment and the stunted progress of reconstruction projects initially slated for completion in 2018-2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

