Premier League Chaos: Chelsea and West Ham Fined

Chelsea and West Ham United have been slapped with fines of £325,000 and £300,000, respectively, following a heated confrontation at their recent Premier League clash. The brawl erupted following Chelsea's 3-2 comeback in the London derby.

In a dramatic turn of events, nearly 20 players were embroiled in a melee, culminating in West Ham's Adama Traore throwing Marc Cucurella to the ground. Amid the chaos, Jean-Clair Todibo received a straight red card after a VAR review revealed him clutching Pedro's throat.

The Football Association announced the penalties, stating that both clubs failed to prevent their players from engaging in improper, provocative, or violent behavior. Both Chelsea and West Ham have acknowledged their respective charges.

