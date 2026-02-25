CM Shri Schools: A New Dawn in Haryana's Education Landscape

Haryana is set to introduce 'CM Shri Schools' modeled after the 'PM Shri Schools', according to Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda. Like its central counterpart, launched in September 2022, these institutions will operate under the CBSE framework.

With a mission to embody the National Education Policy-2020, the schools will offer quality education, focus on holistic development, and build 21st-century skills, aiming to serve as benchmark institutions.

Additionally, the Education Department has reserved 25% of entry-level class seats in private schools for students from Economically Weaker Sections. Last year, 11,803 students were admitted to such institutions under this scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)