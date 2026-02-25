Education Crisis Unfolds in Punjab under AAP Governance

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader N K Sharma has launched a scathing criticism against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration of failing to upgrade Punjab's school education system.

Sharma, who helms the SAD's Trade Wing, challenges Mann to detail any significant educational reforms besides superficial modifications like repainting schools and altering their names. He paints a bleak picture of the current educational landscape, citing a deteriorated student-teacher ratio that has worsened from 27 to 47 students per teacher since the AAP took office.

Further highlighting the crisis, Sharma alleges there have been no new schools established and a concerning count of around 80,000 student dropouts. He emphasizes the previous SAD government's accomplishments that included improved national rankings, recruitment of teachers, and establishment of educational institutions and preparatory centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)