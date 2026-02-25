Left Menu

Education Crisis Unfolds in Punjab under AAP Governance

Senior SAD leader N K Sharma criticizes Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for declining education standards in Punjab under the AAP government. He highlights increased student-teacher ratios and school closures, contrasting with the growth and initiatives taken during the previous SAD regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:46 IST
Education Crisis Unfolds in Punjab under AAP Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader N K Sharma has launched a scathing criticism against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration of failing to upgrade Punjab's school education system.

Sharma, who helms the SAD's Trade Wing, challenges Mann to detail any significant educational reforms besides superficial modifications like repainting schools and altering their names. He paints a bleak picture of the current educational landscape, citing a deteriorated student-teacher ratio that has worsened from 27 to 47 students per teacher since the AAP took office.

Further highlighting the crisis, Sharma alleges there have been no new schools established and a concerning count of around 80,000 student dropouts. He emphasizes the previous SAD government's accomplishments that included improved national rankings, recruitment of teachers, and establishment of educational institutions and preparatory centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Development

Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Developm...

 India
3
Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026