Structural Concerns at Dyal Singh College: Porta Cabin Ceiling Collapse Sparks Action

A gypsum panel ceiling collapsed in a porta cabin classroom at Dyal Singh College, Delhi University, during class. Despite no injuries, the incident underscored ageing infrastructure issues, prompting the vacating of all porta classrooms. Authorities promise safe learning spaces within 10 days amid ongoing infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:50 IST
A ceiling made of gypsum panel collapsed during a history class at Dyal Singh College, Delhi University, prompting concerns over ageing infrastructure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Principal VK Paliwal attributed the ceiling collapse to the deteriorating condition of several older porta cabins being used as classrooms. He announced plans to enhance the college's infrastructure, indicating that multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed to expedite the process.

To ensure student safety, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for the immediate vacating and locking of all porta cabin classrooms. Amidst demands for urgent repairs, college authorities have assured the restoration of safe classrooms within 10 days.

