Structural Concerns at Dyal Singh College: Porta Cabin Ceiling Collapse Sparks Action

A ceiling made of gypsum panel collapsed during a history class at Dyal Singh College, Delhi University, prompting concerns over ageing infrastructure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Principal VK Paliwal attributed the ceiling collapse to the deteriorating condition of several older porta cabins being used as classrooms. He announced plans to enhance the college's infrastructure, indicating that multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed to expedite the process.

To ensure student safety, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for the immediate vacating and locking of all porta cabin classrooms. Amidst demands for urgent repairs, college authorities have assured the restoration of safe classrooms within 10 days.