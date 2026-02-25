Left Menu

WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced a final registration window for Class 9 students for the 2025 batch, aimed at those who missed earlier deadlines. The portal will be open from February 25 to March 7, with a late fee applicable, ensuring no further extensions are offered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:47 IST
In an effort to accommodate students who failed to register earlier, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced a final special window for Class 9 student registrations for the 2025 batch. The registration portal will remain accessible from 11 am on February 25 to 4 pm on March 7.

Schools have been directed to complete the registration process within this timeline to ensure compliance. Board President Ramanuj Ganguly emphasized that any failures to register students within this period will be the responsibility of the respective school authorities.

A late fee will apply during this special registration phase. WBBSE had previously opened two registration phases last year, but this move aims to help remaining students finalize their registrations without further delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

