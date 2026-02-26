Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

Official data reveals that nearly one million Britons aged 16-24 were neither in employment, education, nor training by the close of last year. This number marks the second-highest level in over a decade, signaling broader labor market challenges beyond headline youth unemployment figures.

The latest statistics show the number of NEETs climbed to 957,000 in the final quarter of 2025, up from 946,000 in the previous quarter. This figure stands just shy of 971,000 recorded at the end of 2024, the highest since 2014. Analysts emphasize that the NEET rate, now at 12.8%, provides a clearer indication of employment issues than the overall youth unemployment rate, which peaked at a decade-high last year.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill and leading academics argue that government policies, including increased minimum wages and social security charges, hinder young people's job prospects. Economic experts, including Ricardo Reis from LSE and Louise Murphy from the Resolution Foundation, suggest that fiscal adjustments and policy revisions are needed to address the youth employment crisis.