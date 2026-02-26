Left Menu

Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

Nearly 1 million Britons aged 16-24 were not in employment, education, or training at the end of last year, marking the second-highest level in over a decade. This rise in NEETs highlights labor market difficulties. The increase is attributed to minimum wage hikes, employer charges, and other economic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:20 IST
Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

Official data reveals that nearly one million Britons aged 16-24 were neither in employment, education, nor training by the close of last year. This number marks the second-highest level in over a decade, signaling broader labor market challenges beyond headline youth unemployment figures.

The latest statistics show the number of NEETs climbed to 957,000 in the final quarter of 2025, up from 946,000 in the previous quarter. This figure stands just shy of 971,000 recorded at the end of 2024, the highest since 2014. Analysts emphasize that the NEET rate, now at 12.8%, provides a clearer indication of employment issues than the overall youth unemployment rate, which peaked at a decade-high last year.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill and leading academics argue that government policies, including increased minimum wages and social security charges, hinder young people's job prospects. Economic experts, including Ricardo Reis from LSE and Louise Murphy from the Resolution Foundation, suggest that fiscal adjustments and policy revisions are needed to address the youth employment crisis.

TRENDING

1
Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

 India
2
Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

 India
3
Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

 India
4
High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026