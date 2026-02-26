Left Menu

Tensions Surge as JNU Students Protest Educational Neglect

JNU's student union attempted a protest march to the Ministry of Education against alleged neglect in higher education, prompting detentions. The rally was met with heavy security, and tensions have escalated following past violence. They demand reforms and the enactment of the Rohith Vemula Act.

  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) faced detainment during an attempted protest march to the Ministry of Education in a move against alleged neglect in higher education, as reported by PTI. JNUSU leaders, including president Aditi Mishra, were among those detained, although Delhi Police has yet to confirm.

The protest began at Sabarmati T Point on the JNU campus, with demonstrators carrying placards. However, their rally was thwarted by heavy security at the campus gate. The student-led march aimed at addressing "institutional neglect" in higher education encountered a major roadblock.

Security was heightened after a JNUSU protest on Monday resulted in violence, including stone-pelting. JNUSU's demands include better University Grants Commission regulation enforcement, the Rohith Vemula Act's enactment, and the JNU Vice-Chancellor's resignation due to controversial remarks. Political figures, like RJD's MP Manoj Jha, have expressed concern over the situation.

