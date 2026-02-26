Delhi Police Vows to Eradicate Drug Menace from JJ Clusters

The Delhi Police is on a mission to rid the national capital of drug abuse, with Commissioner Satish Golchha zeroing in on vulnerable JJ clusters. At the inaugural crime review meeting of 2026, Golchha emphasized that combating narcotics would be a top agenda for the year.

Deputy Commissioners of Police have been instructed to formulate detailed strategies to eliminate drug supply and consumption within slums, according to a senior officer. Specific measures include identifying and targeting drug dealers and their networks, with potential legal actions like externment and preventive detention under consideration.

Golchha's approach combines rigorous law enforcement with proactive outreach. Anti-narcotics units are enhancing surveillance and leveraging technical intelligence, while preventive campaigns are being organized to educate youth on the perils of drug addiction. The commissioner affirmed the dual focus on crackdown and community engagement to achieve a drug-free Delhi.