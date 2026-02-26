Left Menu

Delhi Police Vows to Eradicate Drug Menace from JJ Clusters

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has prioritized eradicating drug abuse in JJ clusters, with strict enforcement and community outreach efforts. DCPs are tasked with action plans to dismantle drug networks, enhance surveillance, and promote preventive measures to protect the youth from narcotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:55 IST
Delhi Police Vows to Eradicate Drug Menace from JJ Clusters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police is on a mission to rid the national capital of drug abuse, with Commissioner Satish Golchha zeroing in on vulnerable JJ clusters. At the inaugural crime review meeting of 2026, Golchha emphasized that combating narcotics would be a top agenda for the year.

Deputy Commissioners of Police have been instructed to formulate detailed strategies to eliminate drug supply and consumption within slums, according to a senior officer. Specific measures include identifying and targeting drug dealers and their networks, with potential legal actions like externment and preventive detention under consideration.

Golchha's approach combines rigorous law enforcement with proactive outreach. Anti-narcotics units are enhancing surveillance and leveraging technical intelligence, while preventive campaigns are being organized to educate youth on the perils of drug addiction. The commissioner affirmed the dual focus on crackdown and community engagement to achieve a drug-free Delhi.

