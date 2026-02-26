Major Drug Bust: Delhi Police Net Two in Smack Seizure

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have arrested two individuals suspected of peddling smack, with authorities seizing 299 grams of the substance valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

The men, identified as Manav, 24, from Budh Vihar, Rohini, and Harish Chander, 24, from Sangam Vihar, were arrested following a tactical police operation in Raj Park based on a tip-off received on February 20.

Initial police action led to Manav's arrest, along with the recovery of 268 grams of smack. Subsequently, Manav's cooperation resulted in the raid and arrest of Harish Chander in Sangam Vihar two days later, with an additional 31 grams of the narcotic being seized. Both suspects are held in judicial custody as investigations seek to map the complete drug supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)