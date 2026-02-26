Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Demands Accountability in 'Epstein Files' Scandal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:46 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded moral accountability from Indian public officials whose names feature in the 'Epstein files', showcasing a lack of such accountability in India. Speaking in Wayanad, Vadra highlighted the global norm of resignations when implicated in such scandals.

Her comments coincide with Congress's call for Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's resignation, amid extensive international precedents of ministers stepping down over similar allegations. She stressed the responsibility officials bear if they have engaged with Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Vadra also commented on Kerala affairs, demanding swift aid for landslide victims and highlighting inadequate healthcare support. Despite the election season, she stressed unity in disaster response. Additionally, she is adapting to the state's name change from Kerala to Keralam.

