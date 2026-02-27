Campus Tensions Rise: Immigration Arrest Sparks Outcry

A Columbia University student found herself at the center of a controversial arrest by federal immigration agents, sparking discussions on immigration enforcement tactics at educational institutions. The student, Ellie Aghayeva, hails from Azerbaijan and is a popular content creator on social media.

Aghayeva was apprehended after agents gained entry to her university apartment by claiming to search for a 'missing person.' This incident has caused an uproar, drawing attention to the use of deceptive practices by immigration authorities.

Intervention by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who discussed the arrest with President Donald Trump, led to her release. Columbia University is now urging tighter campus security measures against federal enforcement activities.