Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir (LCGVM) is revolutionizing education by integrating AI, STEM, and Robotics into its curriculum from Class 3. The school offers a world-class digital infrastructure to complement its innovative teaching methods, ensuring students become adept problem-solvers and ethical digital citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:00 IST
In New Delhi, Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir (LCGVM) is setting a new standard in education by embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI), STEM, and Robotics into its core curriculum, starting from Class 3. This initiative prepares students for the future, fostering innovation and problem-solving skills.

LCGVM's state-of-the-art digital infrastructure includes RFID attendance systems and advanced computing facilities, ensuring a technology-driven learning environment. These resources support a curriculum that begins coding education from Class 1, enhancing students' cognitive development and digital citizenship from an early age.

Situated in Chowhati, LCGVM serves a diverse community, bridging the educational gap between urban and suburban students. While maintaining affordability, the institution leverages Lions Club values to promote leadership and social responsibility alongside academic and technological excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

