Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

In New Delhi, Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir (LCGVM) is setting a new standard in education by embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI), STEM, and Robotics into its core curriculum, starting from Class 3. This initiative prepares students for the future, fostering innovation and problem-solving skills.

LCGVM's state-of-the-art digital infrastructure includes RFID attendance systems and advanced computing facilities, ensuring a technology-driven learning environment. These resources support a curriculum that begins coding education from Class 1, enhancing students' cognitive development and digital citizenship from an early age.

Situated in Chowhati, LCGVM serves a diverse community, bridging the educational gap between urban and suburban students. While maintaining affordability, the institution leverages Lions Club values to promote leadership and social responsibility alongside academic and technological excellence.

