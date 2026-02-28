Left Menu

Greg Abel Steps into Buffett's Shoes with First Shareholder Letter

In his inaugural letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, new CEO Greg Abel maintains Warren Buffett's legacy, promising continuity in the company's operation while taking a $4.5 billion write-down on Kraft Heinz and Occidental Petroleum stakes. Abel manages Berkshire's non-insurance companies and will respond to shareholder questions at the upcoming meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Omaha | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Greg Abel, the new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, unveiled his debut letter to shareholders on Saturday, following the company's significant $4.5 billion write-down on Kraft Heinz and Occidental Petroleum stakes. Abel, succeeding Warren Buffett since January, has vowed to uphold the firm's long-standing operational practices.

The letter pays homage to Buffett's enduring influence, assuring stakeholders that Berkshire's culture remains unchanged despite Abel's leadership. As chairman and major shareholder, Buffett continues to guide the conglomerate he created. Abel will address all shareholder inquiries at the upcoming May meeting while Buffett observes from the floor.

Some initial administrative adjustments have been made under Abel's leadership, including potential sales of Kraft Heinz shares. Despite these minor shifts, investors should not anticipate drastic changes, as Abel already possesses extensive knowledge of Berkshire's companies and has been commended for his strategic insights since 2018.

