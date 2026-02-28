Diplomatic Dialogues: Saudi-UAE Leaders Discuss Regional Concerns

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reached out to the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a phone call on Saturday to discuss pressing regional concerns. The call, confirmed by the UAE state news agency, focused on Iranian attacks affecting multiple countries in the Middle East.

This conversation marks the first publicly disclosed interaction between the two influential leaders since the downturn in their diplomatic rapport, which began late last year. The decline in relations has been a point of concern for both nations.

During this important call, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended full support and solidarity to the UAE, underscoring the critical nature of cooperation amidst rising tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)