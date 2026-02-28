Left Menu

Putin Discusses Middle East Tensions with Security Council

Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a video conference with the Russian Security Council regarding U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. This discussion, reported by Russian state media, focused on the potential escalation in the Middle East following these attacks, described by Trump as a move against security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:57 IST
Putin Discusses Middle East Tensions with Security Council
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin conducted a video conference with the Russian Security Council to deliberate on the recent military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, informed state news agencies about the meeting on Saturday.

The strikes, launched by the United States and Israel, targeted Iran's leadership. According to former U.S. President Donald Trump, these actions aim to neutralize threats to American security and encourage Iranians to challenge their ruling government.

The developments have heightened tensions in the Middle East, and Russia's engagement signifies the geopolitical implications of the conflict, prompting discussions at the highest levels of Russian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

 Global
2
Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

 India
3
China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 China
4
Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026