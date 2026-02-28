Putin Discusses Middle East Tensions with Security Council

Russia's President Vladimir Putin conducted a video conference with the Russian Security Council to deliberate on the recent military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, informed state news agencies about the meeting on Saturday.

The strikes, launched by the United States and Israel, targeted Iran's leadership. According to former U.S. President Donald Trump, these actions aim to neutralize threats to American security and encourage Iranians to challenge their ruling government.

The developments have heightened tensions in the Middle East, and Russia's engagement signifies the geopolitical implications of the conflict, prompting discussions at the highest levels of Russian governance.

